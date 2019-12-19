Yahoo Mail 6.2.4 Update – New Navigation Bar, Improved Folders and Much More!

The most important app that everyone should download and install on their smartphones is an email organizer. Having access to a premium email organizer is critical because this type of apps will make sure that you never miss any important messages while also removing all spam that comes into your inbox. Yahoo Mail is a highly popular email organizer and this is all thanks to the constant stream of updates that it receives.

The developers who are in charge of Yahoo Mail are always looking for new ways to take the performances of the app to the next level and they are doing this by releasing software updates. With that being said, no one should be shocked or surprised to find out that Yahoo Mail has just received a new update.

Yahoo Mail 6.2.4 Update

Yahoo Mail fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because as previously noted, a new update has just been released. The update sports the 6.2.4 version number and it is rolling out via over the air channels. Now, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes for the new update so that we can see what are all the “goodies” that it brings.

New Features