Lyft 6.9.3.1576015632 Update – Improved Ride-Sharing Experience

Lyft is a super-popular app that has changed the way people commute to work. For those who are unfamiliar with Lyft, they should know that this is a ride-sharing app that makes it possible for users to request a ride to pick them up only with the tap of a button. Even though Lyft is cheaper than a taxi and faster than a bus, this is not what makes the app popular. The reason why Lyft has tens of millions of users is because it is always improving with new features and software enhancements.

Lyft 6.9.3.1576015632 Update

If you are a big fan of Lyft, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the app have just published a new update and it is rolling out via over the air channels. What this means is that all Lyft users who are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to download the update right away.

The update sports 6.9.3.1576015632 version number and we also want to mention that there is an alternative way to download it. The alternative way is to manually download the update in the form of APK. However, installing this type of update can be tricky and if you are not tech-savvy, you should rather wait for the update to pop up in your notifications panel.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes released by the developers, the new 6.9.3.1576015632 update is aiming to improve the overall performances of the ride-sharing app. Lyft will now run smoother than ever and the chances of random system crashes are lower. This is all thanks to the bug fixes and under the hood software tweaks that the new update is bringing. Additionally, the update is improving the overall start-up time of the app.