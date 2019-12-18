Sony Announces New DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for $29.99

Even though the PS5 is not too far away from launching, this doesn’t mean that Sony has forgotten about its current-gen console. What we mean by this is that Sony is still developing hardware for PS4 and, in fact, the tech giant has announced a new attachment for the DualShock 4 controller earlier this morning.
The attachment is priced at $29.99 and it features fully customizable buttons. With that being said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the new DualShock 4 attachment and the features that it offers.
DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment
The announcement of the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment came as a total surprise since no one was expecting Sony to launch any improvements for the current-gen console and controllers. Nonetheless, this is a super-useful device that features two buttons and an OLED display that can be used to customize the buttons.
Top Features
- Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real-time information around button assignments.
- Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.
- Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.