Sony Announces New DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for $29.99

Even though the PS5 is not too far away from launching, this doesn’t mean that Sony has forgotten about its current-gen console. What we mean by this is that Sony is still developing hardware for PS4 and, in fact, the tech giant has announced a new attachment for the DualShock 4 controller earlier this morning.

The attachment is priced at $29.99 and it features fully customizable buttons. With that being said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the new DualShock 4 attachment and the features that it offers.

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

The announcement of the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment came as a total surprise since no one was expecting Sony to launch any improvements for the current-gen console and controllers. Nonetheless, this is a super-useful device that features two buttons and an OLED display that can be used to customize the buttons.

Top Features