Yahoo Mail 6.4.1 Update – New Navigation Bar, Improved Folders and More

Yahoo Mail is one of the most essential apps that you can install on your smartphone and there is no doubt about that. The reason why we are saying that is because Yahoo Mail is the most popular email organizer app available for Android and iOS. Yahoo Mail is renowned for offering users access to a plethora of features that make their lives easier but not just that. Yahoo Mail is also updated on a regular basis with improvements and in fact, a new update has started rolling out today.

Yahoo Mail 6.4.1 Update

What better way to start off the day other than to receive a major update for your favorite app? With that being said, Yahoo Mail fans should be pleased to find out that a new update that sports the 6.4.1 version number is now coming their way. The update is available to download via over the air channels and therefore, the only thing that fans of the app are required to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

New navigation bar: find what you need faster–all within thumb’s reach! Now you can access all your folders and views along the bottom in what we call the “Joy Bar”, which you can customize for your needs.

Folders: tap the “Inbox” tab in the bottom navigation to switch between Sent, Drafts, Trash, Spam, & your other folders.

Compose & Search have moved to the top right.

Account info: tap your profile icon on the top left to add, manage, or switch between your email accounts.

Final Words

As we can clearly see from the patch notes, the latest update for Yahoo Mail comes with lots of improvements. This is why we are advising all Yahoo Mail fans to get download it as soon as possible.