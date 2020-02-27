Snapchat 10.76.5.0 Update – Added Language Support for New Regions

Snapchat is one of the world’s most popular social media apps and this is all thanks to the innovative ideas of the developers who are in charge of it. What makes Snapchat stand out when compared to other apps is the fact that Snapchat’s developers are constantly releasing software updates that introduce innovative and fun features. Not just that, but the software updates that Snapchat receives on a weekly basis also come with major improvements that are taking its performances to the next level.

If you are a fan of Snapchat, then we have some great news to share with you. The social media app has received a new update and it is available to download via over the air channels right. Therefore, we are advising all Snapchat fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Snapchat 10.76.5.0 Update

Snapchat fans should be pleased to know that a new update which sports the 10.76.5.0 version number is now rolling out. The update is aiming to improve the overall user experience that Snapchat offers and also increase its usability. With that said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update introduces support for new languages.

Added languages: Bengali (Bangladesh), Bengali (India), Kannada, Malayalam, Spanish (Argentina), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Tamil, Telugu and Thai.

Top Features

Since we are talking about the innovative features that Snapchat has to offer, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the app’s top features.

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.

FRIENDSHIP PROFILE 👥

• Every friendship has its own special profile to see the moments you’ve saved together.

• Discover new things you have in common with Charms. See how long you’ve been friends, your astrological compatibility, your Bitmojis’ fashion sense, and more!

• Friendship Profiles are just between you and a friend, so you can bond over what makes your friendship special.