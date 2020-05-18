YouTube 15.20.33 Beta Update for Android – Check Out What’s New!

What better way to keep yourself entertained during these strange times that we are living in other than to watch funny or informative online videos? YouTube is the world’s biggest video streaming platform and it provides users with access to an endless stream of entertaining content that they can access for free. To make things even more amazing, YouTube is available for all platforms starting with Android-powered smartphones and ending with smart TVs.

YouTube 15.20.33 Beta Update

One of the best things that YouTube fans can do is to enroll in the streaming platform’s beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates. This is quite important because YouTube is updated regularly with improvements.

In fact, a new update that sports the 15.20.33 beta version number has just been made available for download. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and according to the patch notes, it focuses on providing a smoother streaming experience.

What’s New?

The new update is available to download on Android-powered smartphones and it introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Therefore, YouTube will now run much faster than usual and the video streaming experience is going to feel smoother. Not just that, but thanks to the bug fixes, YouTube’s start-up time for Android devices will be faster.

How to Download the Update without Joining the Beta

We know that not everyone is keen to join the YouTube beta program and this is why we want to mention that there is an alternative option. The update has also been released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this makes it possible for users to manually download it and access all the software improvements.