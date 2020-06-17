YouTube 15.24.36 Update is Now Live with Major Software Improvements

There are a handful of apps that are categorized as “must-have” on all smartphones and YouTube is at the top of the list. The reason behind this is quite simple. YouTube provides users with access to unlimited content that users can watch online whenever they want. Do you love documentaries? You can find thousands on YouTube. Are you more of a vlog person? The world’s most popular vloggers can be found on the platform.

Today we are talking about YouTube because the developers who are in charge of the app’s Android version have released a new update. Since the update is available for Android users, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that it can be downloaded either via OTA (over the air) channels or in the form of APK.

YouTube 15.24.36 Update

The latest update for YouTube sports the 15.24.36 version number and since it is available to download via OTA channels, then the only thing that YouTube fans are required to do is to in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

Alternatively, eager YouTube fans who want to download the update ahead of everyone else can always choose to manually install it in the form of APK. Although, we do need to mention that APK releases are compatible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings panel.

What’s New?

Some YouTube fans might be disappointed that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features or UI (user interface) improvements. However, the update makes up for the lack of features by introducing a bundle of software tweaks. Thanks to these software tweaks, YouTube will run much faster and it will be able to load videos in record time.