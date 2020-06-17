Facebook Lite 203.0.0.7.120 Update – Access the Latest Improvements

If you enjoy using Facebook on your smartphone but don’t like the fact that the app uses lots of storage space and hardware power, then you should be pleased to know that there is a perfect alternative. The alternative is called Facebook Lite and it delivers the same features and performances as the original version. What’s great about Facebook Lite is that it is a lightweight app and therefore, it only weighs in at around 20MB. You don’t have to delete any photos or videos to make room for Facebook Lite.

Despite being a lightweight app, Facebook Lite still benefits from full-fledged developer support. This is rather important because it means that Facebook Lite has a large team of developers behind it who are constantly publishing new updates that introduce bug fixes and other improvements. In fact, a new update has just been made available for download.

Facebook Lite 203.0.0.7.120 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it sports the 203.0.0.7.120 version number. Not just that, but the update is currently rolling out via Facebook’s official over the air channels to all fans who are using Android-powered smartphones.

With that being said, we are advising all Facebook Lite fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access the update and all the improvements that it brings. Talking about improvements, let’s go ahead and check out what’s new.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Facebook Lite aims to improve the overall performances of Facebook Lite. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks. In addition, the update comes with bug fixes that are tackling various software issues.