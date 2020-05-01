YouTube Go 3.18.51 Update – Download Online Videos Faster!

Is there something more annoying than not being able to watch your favorite YouTube content creators because the internet connection is not fast enough? Having to deal with buffering is irritating and fortunately, YouTube Go is here to save the day.

For those who are unfamiliar with YouTube Go, they should know that this is a highly optimized version of YouTube for mobiles and it gives users the ability to download their favorite videos.

With the help of YouTube Go, you will be able to download all your videos while connected to Wi-Fi and then watch them offline. To make things even better, YouTube Go is updated regularly with software improvements that make it run faster. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

YouTube Go 3.18.51 Update

YouTube Go fans who are using Android-powered smartphones should make sure to stay connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update which sports the 3.18.51 version number is now rolling out to via over the air channels. With that said, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the latest update for YouTube Go introduces under the hood software tweaks that are designed to boost the app’s overall performance. Therefore, YouTube Go will run much faster than usual and it can download online videos at faster speeds.

Top 3 Features

🔹 Control your data $

– Choose to download or watch

– Preview videos before you download or watch

– Choose how many MBs you use on videos

🔹 Download videos ⬇️️

– Download videos to your phone or SD card

– Play them without buffering

– Watch them anytime, anywhere – even with slow or no internet connection

– Watch downloaded videos many times with no extra data cost

🔹 Superfast! Less phone hang 🚀

– No more worrying about phone hanging

– Made to work with less storage and slow speeds