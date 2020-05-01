Telegram 6.1.1 Update for Android Introduces 20,000+ Stickers from Professional Artists

Telegram is a super-popular chatting app in the Android and iOS communities, and there is a good reason for that! The folks who are in charge of Telegram put a high price on user security and this is why the chatting gap offers end-to-end encryption. You can rest assured that no third-party can access your conversations or the files that you are sharing via Telegram.

Since security is the top priority of Telegram’s developers, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the chatting app is updated on a regular basis with improvements and software tweaks. In fact, a new update that sports the 6.1.1 version number was released earlier this morning.

Telegram 6.1.1 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Telegram’s latest update is that it is currently rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only that Telegram fans who are using Android-powered smartphones need to do in order to be eligible for the update is to keep their devices connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

Even though most updates that Telegram receives introduce small bug fixes, this is not the case for the latest 6.1.1 release. This update comes with a bunch of new features and you can check them all out below.

Fully redesigned attachment menu with animated icons.

20,000+ stickers from professional artists now available in the updated sticker panel.

Added explanations and timers for quiz questions.

€400,000 contest for educational tests. Use @QuizBot to create an educational quiz to participate.

Added support for Covid19-related PSA.

The Best Telegram Features

Now that we have checked out what are the improvements that the update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are Telegram’s best features as they are listed on the official Google Play Store page.

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 400 million active users.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOCX, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.