Pokemon Go Battle League Season 2 Goes Live Tomorrow – Get Your End-of-Season Rewards

The much-anticipated Go Battle League Season 2 is now confirmed to kick off tomorrow (May 1) and it will introduce lots of fresh content, new Pokemon and exciting rewards. Talking about rewards, we want to mention that players should make sure to check out the Battle Screen so that they can receive their end-of-season rewards and not miss out.

With that being said, today we are going to take a look at everything there is to know about the new features and fresh content that Go Battle League Season 2 is bringing. Check them out below.

Go Battle League Season 2 – Full Patch Notes

There’ll be a few changes coming to the GO Battle League and Trainer Battles for Season 2.

The GO Battle League reward system has been changed slightly. You can now earn a Pokémon reward encounter after your third win on the basic rewards track or after your first win on the premium rewards track.

The ranking system has been adjusted. More wins are now required to get to ranks 4, 5, 6, and 7.

Some of your guaranteed reward encounters will be different for Season 2. You’ll encounter these Pokémon at each listed rank:

Stunfisk starting at rank 4

Rufflet starting at rank 8

Scraggy starting at rank 9.

If you reach rank 10, you’ll earn a new avatar pose!

Trainers who finish Season 2 at rank 7 or higher will receive an Elite Fast TM rather than an Elite Charged TM. Other than that, end-of-season rewards will stay the same as in Season 1.

Updates to Trainer Battles

Trainers will be able to initiate Trainer Battles via QR Code from anywhere, regardless of the Trainers’ Friendship level or distance.

For Trainer Battles with friends, the Friendship level requirement will remain lowered so you can send battle invites to Good Friends and Great Friends. Originally, you could send battle invites only to Ultra Friends and Best Friends.

The following existing attacks have been updated in Trainer Battles.

Drill Run : Its energy requirement has been reduced.

: Its energy requirement has been reduced. Moonblast : Its energy requirement and damage have both been reduced, and it now has a chance to lower the opponent’s Attack stat.

: Its energy requirement and damage have both been reduced, and it now has a chance to lower the opponent’s Attack stat. Wild Charge: Its energy requirement has been reduced, its damage has been increased, and it will sharply lower the user’s Defense stat.

Along with these updates to existing attacks, the following Pokémon will be able to learn an attack it couldn’t before.