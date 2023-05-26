“Ys X: Nordics” Has a Gameplay Trailer – Watch NOW

Nihon Falcom, which is a renowned game developer, has unveiled exciting updates regarding the highly anticipated action JRPG named “Ys X: Nordics,” according to TGG. Alongside the release date announcement for the Japanese market, set for September 28, 2023, the company has treated fans to a captivating new trailer and additional details about the game.

Ys X: Nordics will be available on several platforms, such as the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, catering to a wide range of gamers. Nihon Falcom’s decision to launch the game in late September aligns with their established pattern of targeting this particular timeframe for their releases, reflecting their strategic approach to the market.

The newly released trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Ys X: Nordics, and it showcases a brief yet intense encounter between the protagonist Adol and the game’s new heroine, Karja.

The footage not only highlights the initial meeting of the two characters but also provides glimpses of the game’s engaging gameplay mechanics, encompassing dynamic combat sequences, immersive traversal elements, as well as thrilling naval action.

With the new updates, fans can anticipate an immersive and action-packed gaming experience when the upcoming “Ys X: Nordics” JRPG arrives in Japan later this year.

