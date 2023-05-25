“Assassin’s Creed Mirage” Has a Gameplay Trailer

Assassin’s Creed games represent a series that has been captivating gamers since its release back in 2007. As a player, you’ll need to get ready to embark on thrilling historical adventures that will transport you to fascinating time periods and places such as the Renaissance Italy and Ancient Egypt.

As you play an Assassin’s Creed game, you’ll have to step into the shoes of skilled assassins, unraveling captivating stories that blend with real historical events. With stunning visuals and a mix of action and stealth, Assassin’s Creed has become a beloved franchise that brings history to life in the most exciting way.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage” launches on Oct. 12

There’s a new gameplay trailer available that teaches us a lot about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game. Known as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game is supposed to come out in just a few months on Oct. 12.

Pre-orders are already available for the public, so you’d better hurry up if you want to see the game running on your gaming machine!

The PlayStation Blog also tells us what we need to know about the upcoming game. As a player, you’ll have to join Basim, an exceptionally skilled Assassin known for his resourcefulness and adaptability, as his journey continues to unfold.

In the new gameplay trailer, you can watch as Basim harnesses the power of the Assassin’s Focus, which enables him to mark and eliminate numerous targets in swift succession.

You’ll also get to experience the thrill of using iconic Assassin tools such as throwing knives and smoke bombs, which are essential instruments of stealth and surprise.

Embodying the essence of the Hidden Ones, Basim’s favorite approach involves stealthy movements and a clandestine strategy to take down his targets. The game’s Blackbox missions provide many opportunities for Basim to utilize and exploit, which empowers the player to choose his own path and flavor as he navigates the intricate web of his adventures.