26-Year-Old Elder Scrolls Game Receives Mod With Improved Graphics

You may have heard about the Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. It’s the name of the game released in 1996 that received its fair share of attention from gamers back in the day. Although most people nowadays would find those graphics completely obsolete, the 1996 creation was considered an open-world game.

Historically, you can’t possibly neglect the Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall if you’re a fan of the series. It’s the second title released in one of the most successful game series of all time. Game developers know that very well, so there’s no wonder why so many ‘ancient’ games are receiving remake versions and mods. It’s now time for The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall.

Are you ready for Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut?

Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut represents the remake of the classic Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. It’s more like a mod rather than a true remake, and you can grab it from GOG’s official website. It won’t cost you anything, and it will occupy only 5GB of storage space.

We have some footage of the mod as well, and we must say that you’ll immediately notice significant differences if you know the original game:

There are obviously plenty of improvements in the graphics area, as you can easily conclude for yourself by watching the footage. Controls seem to be much smoother as well. The description is pretty straightforward:

“Play a reimagined version of the all-time RPG classic from The Elder Scrolls series. Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut brings this amazing experience to modern gamers. It has been made possible thanks to a whole team of passionate creators working under the banner of Daggerfall Unity.”

The new game is also labeled as a role-playing, adventure, and open-world title. It even works on Windows 7, although the operating system has lost support from Microsoft since early 2020.

In the end, usually, nothing beats the original, but Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut seems like a pretty decent game to play in 2022 if you’re not necessarily into titles with high-quality visuals.