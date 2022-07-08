A ‘Terminator’ Survival Game is in the Works – Watch Reveal Trailer

If Arnold Schwarzenegger is too old for another Terminator movie, maybe he can perform better in the video games. No disrespect intended for the legendary actor, but we’ve already seen him a few times in video games. For instance, we can remember a DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 that brings Schwarzenegger’s iconic character from The Terminator series into the game.

We don’t know yet if Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear once again in a video game, but what’s for sure is that a new Terminator title is in the works. Nacon Studio Milan began the work on a Terminator survival game that will receive an open-world environment.

Terminator Survival Project is coming to PC and consoles

The upcoming Terminator game will arrive for PC and consoles, and it shall prove once again that good things come to those who wait. The game will be available at some point in the far future, so it’s safe to assume that it will land only on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

If you miss seeing Arnold’s face in a video game, you can check out the MK11 Kombat Pack / Terminator T-800 Official Gameplay Trailer that went out back in October 2019:

Here’s how the description sounded:

“Extinction is inevitable with the arrival of Terminator T-800 to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. Available for Early Access on Oct 8th, the iconic killing machine will have the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger along with its classic armory.”

Let’s face it: the first thing that comes to mind when you mention the Terminator movie series, is the calm and deadly demeanor of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. Therefore, plenty of fans of the series will be disappointed if he won’t appear in the upcoming Terminator video game of the guys from Nacon.