Facebook 373.0.0.31.112 APK is Available for Download

Meta keeps improving the Facebook app, and that will most likely never end. The social network has almost 3 billion users that are active every month, and it’s now receiving the 373.0.0.31.112 update.

The Facebook 373.0.0.31.112 APK is now available at APKMirror, and you can already dare to download it on your Android phone! There are 19 download variants to choose from, so there’s no need to worry that you won’t find the right one for your device! You can choose either a simple APK file or a bundle. For some of those downloads, it will be enough to have version 6.0 Marshmallow of the Android OS. For other download variants, you’ll need version 9 Pie of Google’s operating system for mobile phones, while the rest of the variants will only go with Android 10 and above.

What’s new in Facebook 373.0.0.31.112

There’s no telling at this point what’s new in the 373.0.0.31.112 update for the Facebook app, so the best way to find out is to download it! However, grabbing the latest version of an app as soon as it comes out is pretty much always a good thing!

Here’s a part of the Facebook description that appears on the app’s Google Play Store page:

“The Facebook app does more than help you stay connected with your friends and interests. It’s also your personal organizer for storing, saving and sharing photos. It’s easy to share photos straight from your Android camera, and you have full control over your photos and privacy settings. You can choose when to keep individual photos private or even set up a secret photo album to control who sees it.”

With the usage of smartphones becoming more and more prevalent in recent years, there’s no wonder why more and more people prefer the mobile version of Facebook!