Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner, OCR 22.07.19-regular APK is Up for Download

Keeping a big and bulky scanner at home is no longer necessary if you have a smartphone in your pocket. You can simply download the Adobe Scan app, and you’re all set! You can use it to recognize text very fast and save it to multiple file formats, such as JPEG or PDF.

Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner, OCR 22.07.19-regular APK is now up for grabs via APKMirror, and the update brings a nice set of performance and stability improvements. There are two download variants available, a simple APK file and a bundle of 19 splits.

Minimum requirement: Android 7.0 (Nougat, API 24)

You can’t download the new update unless your phone runs at least Android 7.0 (Nougat, API 24). However, the target is represented by Android 11 (API 30), as specified on the download page.

The bundle package has already been downloaded 11 times, and it requires a bit more than 54MB of storage. Interestingly enough, the simple APK file, meaning the other download variant, requires almost twice the amount of storage space: 95MB.

Here’s a part of how the Google Play Store describes the Adobe Scan app:

“The most intelligent scanner app. Scan anything — receipts, notes, documents, photos, business cards, whiteboards — with text you can reuse from each PDF and photo scan.”

You can even use the app’s intelligent search feature to find scans or certain content. You can even find documents quickly in photos. You can cut paper clutter. Cleaning up imperfections to reuse forms is another nice feature that you can use in Adobe Scan. The possibilities seem endless!

The app has been downloaded from the Google Play Store an incredible number of times: over 100 million. That’s a strong enough argument to at least give the app a try if you haven’t done so already!

Feel free to tell us in the comment section what you think about the Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner, OCR 22.07.19-regular update if you’ve already installed it!