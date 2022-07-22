Check Out the Official Mercenaries Trailer for ‘Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition’

Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition is coming in just a few months for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation 5. The release date is scheduled for October 28.

Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition includes not only the base game. There will also be a new Third Person Mode, which is indeed needed for a horror game. And judging by the footage that you’ll immediately see and that will probably scare the gaming out of you, such a mode can only be beneficial. All those ravenous zombies and monsters deserve to be admired from more and more angles!

Behold:

However, you surely need to know more about what’s coming to the upcoming survival game! Here’s a description from the official website:

“Third Person Mode allows you to enjoy the main game from a third-person perspective,

The Mercenaries Additional Orders adds new playable characters and stages,

and Shadows of Rose introduces a new story with Ethan’s daughter Rose as the protagonist.”

If you’re a fan of survival games, the chances are great that you want to learn more about the third-person mode that shall be present in the Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition game, so here’s what else the same source mentioned above tells us:

“The long-awaited third person mode has been implemented!

You can play the story mode of Resident Evil Village from a third person perspective over Ethan’s shoulder, which was not visible until now.

New and returning players alike will be able to enjoy witnessing Ethan’s desperate actions to survive in a whole new light.”

We’re eagerly waiting to see how the public will react to the upcoming game, and we’ll find out soon enough! We’re guessing that it will rapidly become a top title for its genre!