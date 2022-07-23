Brave Private Web Browser 1.41.100 APK Brings the Upgrade to Chromium 103

Brave is a powerful web browser that you can use without having to worry about those annoying ads. Seen as a nice alternative to Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Google Chrome, the Brave Private Web Browser is even equipped with a VPN, a Firewall, a search function, and a night mode.

Brave Private Web Browser 1.41.100 is now up for grabs via the APKMirror website, and surely you should give it a try since it brings some nice improvements to the app. The upgrade has been made to Chromium 103, while small updates and improvements were made.

11 download variants are available

The update comes in multiple download variants, so you are free to choose the one that seems right for you. If you need help, you can consult the FAQ area of APKMirror.

From all the 11 download options, there are six simple APK files, while the rest are bundles. For the majority of the download variants (9, to be more precise), your device needs to have at least Android 7 installed. For the remaining 2 versions, a bundle and an APK, it will be enough even if you have Android 6.

Want to learn more about the Brave Private Browser? Here’s a description found on the App Store:

“Our mission is to save the web by making a safe, fast and private browser while growing ad revenue for content creators. Brave aims to transform the online ad ecosystem with micropayments and a new revenue-sharing solution to give users and publishers a better deal, where safe, fast browsing is the path to a brighter future for the open web.”

If you have any questions, comments, or even suggestions regarding future releases for the Brave Private Browser, you can simply head over to the Brave Community (community.brave.com) and leave a message there!