Advanced Technologies for Aquarium Owners

Creating the perfect aquarium is a daunting task – you have to ensure the water is always kept clean, oxidated, and warm for your fish. You also need to ensure the aquarium is well lit, is adorned with colourful rocks, and placed in a suitable place. One of the major issues novices face is learning how to pick the right aquarium supplies to ensure the aquarium is as suitable and comfortable as possible for the fish. This article will help you get started and use the latest and greatest technologies when constructing your aquarium:

The Heater

The heater is an essential component of most aquariums, and you’ll likely need to install one in your aquarium sooner or later. Here are the things you need to be on the lookout for when choosing a heater:

Temp monitor: it is vital you buy a heater with a temp monitor that shows you the temperature inside the fish tank. There are cases where a heater stops working, the temperature of the tank gets disrupted, and the fish get sick and some of them even die but the fish keeper doesn’t react because he isn’t aware how serious is the problem. Thankfully, most modern heaters come with thermometers that can even notify you and make a beeping sound if the temp is too out of ordinary.

Precision: the precision of the heater is the reasonable range of temperatures you can expect your aquarium to be in. When you set the temperature inside your aquarium to 25 degrees Celcius, for example, you can’t expect the water to be that precise temperature down to the millicelcius range. You usually observe a range of two degrees in lower-quality heaters. So, when you set the aquarium to 25 degrees, the actual temperature will range between 24 and 26. You usually should go with a heater that has higher precision, especially if you have delicate fish that are sensitive to the water’s temp.

Circulator and Filter

A water circulator with a filter built-in is necessary to ensure that there is always adequate oxygen for your fish to breathe, dirt and food remains don’t accumulate in the tank quickly, and mould doesn’t grow and take hold because the water is stagnant:

Stable circulation and high-quality filter: you want a circulator that is capable of circulating the water inside your tank: if you have a really big tank and you get a really small circulator, you’ll find out that the water isn’t adequately being moved and you won’t incur the advantages that having a circulator bestows. After you ensure your circulator is suitable for your tank size, next, you need to look at the filter quality. You need a filter that’s capable of appropriately filtering out all the debris without you needing to clean it each day. It is a delicate balance between keeping your water clean and transparent enough and filtering out too much.

Why should you get a circulator and filter together instead of separately: the reason we advise you should get them together is two folds: The first is that you need both in most fish tanks anyways, and getting them together is less expensive. The other being the fact that filters will work better and more efficiently inside circulators. Water circulators work by pumping water through a motor from one side to the other, so a lot of water relatively quickly passes through the device. Installing a filter there makes it do its job much more efficiently.

Lighting

Lighting is important in your room design, in film studios, and in aquariums. It is hard to understate how much you can transform how your fish tank looks just by apt placing of some LED lights: