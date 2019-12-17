Apple Offers New and Cheaper Apple Arcade Payment Plan

Apple surprised everyone back in September when it announced a slew of subscription services. The Cupertino based tech giant is now exploring subscription as a way to compensate for the drop in revenue from iPhones. Nonetheless, the subscription that is going to bring Apple the most revenue is the highly popular Apple Arcade which is priced at $4.99 per month.
If you think that paying $4.99 per month for Apple Arcade is a bit too expensive, then we have some great news to share with you. Apple is offering a new and cheaper payment plan for the subscription.
Apple Reveals a New and Cheaper Payment Plan
Apple has announced today that Apple Arcade fans can subscriber for the duration of an entire year and receive a $10 discount. Therefore, the annual subscription to Apple Arcade is priced at $49.99.
Basically, Apple is offering two free months of access to the plethora of games that are featured in the subscription. Talking about the amazing games that Apple Arcade offers, let’s go ahead and check out what are the best exclusive titles.
Apple Arcade – Exclusive Titles
- “Ballistic Baseball” from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.
- “ChuChu Rocket! Universe” explodes as Sega launches the beloved ChuChus into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.
- In “Exit the Gungeon” from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.
- “Overland” from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travelers and scavenge for supplies to survive.
- “PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE” from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.
- In “Projection: First Light” from Blowfish, players follow the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment, helped by legendary heroes from ancient cultures along the way.
- In “Rayman Mini” from Ubisoft, Rayman has been reduced to the size of an ant! Players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible or try over and over again to achieve the perfect score.
- In “Shantae and the Seven Sirens” from WayForward, players explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie’s most thrilling adventure yet.
- “Skate City” from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.
- In “Sneaky Sasquatch” from RAC7, players live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like sneaking around in disguise, raiding coolers and picnic baskets, playing golf and more.
- “Steven Universe: Unleash the Light,” is an original Cartoon Network game, co-written by Rebecca Sugar, where players pick their favorite characters, choose which Gems are in their party, unlock awesome new abilities and equip alternate costumes in the ultimate mobile role-playing game (RPG).
- “Super Impossible Road” from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops.
- “The Bradwell Conspiracy” from Bossa, is a beautifully stylized conspiracy adventure thriller with a humorous twist.
- In “The Enchanted World” from Noodlecake, players help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.
- “Various Daylife” from Square Enix, is a brand-new RPG from the creators of “Bravely Default” and “Octopath Traveler.” In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.