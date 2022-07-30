Amazon Prime Video 3.0.328 APK Becomes Available for Download

As of January 2020, over 150 million people have become users of the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. If you’ve had enough when it comes to watching your favorite movies and TV shows, there’s no need to worry! The platform will also offer you recommendations based on your taste!

Amazon Prime Video 3.0.328 APK is now available to download for those willing to get their hands on the latest update of the software! You’ll get to download the APK in seconds, and the minimum supported OS is Android 5. That’s surely nothing else but a formal demand, as anybody has a phone that runs on at least that Android version.

8 download variants

The new APK is up for grabs via APKMirror as 8 download variants, and all of them are simple APK files. There’s no bundle included.

As for what the 3.0.328 update brings new, here’s what APKMirror tells us in the “What’s new” area:

“Enjoy Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories around the globe! Download movies and TV shows using Wi-Fi or cellular networks.”

With Amazon Prime Video, there are a lot of exciting things to do. You can download your favorite videos and watch them while you’re not even connected to the internet. You can use your phone/tablet to cast your favorite content to the big screens by using Fire TV or Chromecast.

If you like movies and TV shows, that means you have a lot of favorite actors and directors as well! Amazon Prime Video also offers you the chance to follow those individuals in order to remain informed regarding videos that include them and that can be seen on Prime Video. However, this is a feature only for those who live in the US.

Feel free to tell us what do you think about the new Amazon Prime Video 3.0.328 APK!