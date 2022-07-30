Is Google Stadia Shutting Down? What Google Has to Say

Google Stadia is one of the top-rated cloud gaming services out there. With a simple monthly subscription, you can get access to a broad collection of games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PUBG, FIFA 22, and a lot more.

Information surfaced online that the Google Stadia service is about to shut down by the end of the summer. Of course, it didn’t come from an official source, but the rumor still managed to generate a lot of fuss across the online realm.

Google says ‘no’

We can all remain relaxed, as Google Stadia is not going anywhere! Furthermore, the service will continue to receive improvements from the team at Google. We can await even more games to arrive in the catalog. These claims don’t come from us but from Google itself!

The official Google Stadia account responded to a user via Twitter who asked if the service would be closed soon. The reply came as follows:

“Stadia is not shutting down, “Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”

Feel free to open the tweet below to see the full discussion:

*sigh* (incredible that i really have to ask this)

Are u clossing down soon?🙄 — BlueFireDemon (@BlueFireDemon44) July 29, 2022

If you’re willing to purchase a Stadia Pro subscription, you’ll have to pay around $9 per month. That will give you the possibility to play over 50 games instantly, benefit from exclusive discounts, and run those virtual worlds in up to 4K HDR using 5.1 surrounding sound.

If you want to learn more about Stadia Pro, here’s what Google’s support page has to say:

“Stadia Pro is Stadia’s premium subscription service and your gateway to the best that Stadia has to offer. With an active Stadia Pro subscription, you get a variety of perks, including games to play at no extra charge, exclusive game discounts, and top-tier visual and audio quality. Once you subscribe to Stadia Pro, you can easily manage your subscription on the web or your mobile device using the Stadia app Stadia icon.”

Are you happy about what Google Stadia has to offer?