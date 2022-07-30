Avast Antivirus & Security 6.51.0 APK Brings a New UI

When it comes to antivirus software that’s free of charge, Avast remains among the best options out there. Available for both laptops and smartphones, Avast promises to offer “next-gen cybersecurity for all.”

The 6.51.0 update is now available in the form of an APK, and you can download it from APKMirror at no cost! You can choose between a regular APK file or a bundle of 20 splits. Both of them were built on a universal architecture, and you need at least Android 6 installed on your device to achieve compatibility.

What’s new in Avast Antivirus & Security 6.51.0 APK

The new update brings a brand new UI for WebShield so that users will have an easier way to understand how the feature works. Also, they’ll get to know what sites were recently scanned. If they wish to block or whitelist websites, they’ll have those possibilities as well.

The 6.51.0 update also brings some assorted bug fixes for Avast, and it’s nice to see that the developers are being careful in this area as well.

Here’s a part of what Avast is capable of, as APKMirror quotes:

“Protect your privacy by receiving alerts when spyware or adware-infected apps are downloaded onto your device. Secure your device against phishing attacks from emails and infected websites. Turn on the VPN to keep your online browsing private and safe, as well as to access your favorite paid streaming services when traveling abroad. Get alerts when your passwords have been compromised by hackers.”

There are lots of free features that Avast brings, and we have Antivirus Engine, Anti-Theft, Hack Check, Photo Vault, File scanner, Privacy Permissions, RAM Boost, Junk Cleaner, WebShield, Wi-Fi Security, App Insights, Virus Cleaner, Mobile Security, and Wi-Fi Speed Test.

If you want APKMirror without ads and also benefit from the advantages of a dark mode, you can go ahead and grab the Premium version for only $1.99 per month.