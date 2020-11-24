TikTok 18.0.5 Update Introduces New Trending Stickers

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We think it’s safe to say that TikTok is one of the world’s most popular apps. After all, TikTok is the only social media platform that poses a threat to the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. One of the secrets behind TikTok’s massive popularity is the fact that the social media platform is constantly evolving. The developers who are in charge of TikTok are always rolling out software updates that are taking the app’s performances to the next level, and in fact, a brand-new update has started rolling out earlier this morning.

TikTok 18.0.5 Update

We are advising all TikTok fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 18.0.5 version number is rolling out via the Android version of TikTok. The update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and it can be manually triggered by accessing TikTok on Google Play Store and tapping on “Updates”.

What’s New?

The question that all TikTok fans must be asking right now is what’s new? The first thing that users will notice after installing the new update is that TikTok features a variety of new features. The stickers can be found in the Trending page. While new stickers may not be as exciting as new features, we have to mention that they are quite useful because they make it easier for users to express themselves when chatting.

Top Features on Android

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the social media app’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at TikTok’s top features on Android.