An Yearly Subscription To Twitter Blue Is Now Available At A Discount

If you’re prepared to commit to a yearly subscription to Twitter Blue, you can now save money on the service. The new yearly plan may be purchased via the site for $84, which is equivalent to $7 monthly. One dollar a month, or twelve dollars a year, may be saved by switching to the yearly plan. Even if it’s not a lot, it’s something if you’re thinking about signing up for the service.

The redesigned Twitter Blue, which grants access to premium features for only $8 a month, reopened on December 12. In addition, the monthly membership cost for iOS users was raised to $11 to account for Apple’s required 30 percent charge for any purchases made in an app or via the App Store. While it’s tempting to take advantage of the annual discount that comes with paying in full, any doubts about the company’s stability are understandable.

Changes have been made to Twitter since last October. Employees at all levels of the organization have been let go, new features have been introduced and others deleted, and new policies have been implemented, all of which have contributed to considerable upheaval. Twitter explains some of the changes taking place on the site, but leaves others unexplained, leading users to speculate. So, if you’re thinking about switching to Twitter Blue, you should know that there may be some stability difficulties during the year.

As far as Twitter perks go, the blue verified badge is perhaps the most eye-catching perk of the Twitter Blue service. Aside from that, you’ll be able to make changes to tweets after they’ve been published, and you’ll be able to share longer, better-quality videos there as well. According to Twitter, advertisements will decrease and verified users’ posts will be given more prominence in the near future.