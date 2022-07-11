Android 12 Comes to LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Although LG seems to have been feeling under the weather in recent years when it comes to developing smartphones, it would probably be the last straw if Android 12 doesn’t arrive for any of the South Korean company’s phones.

We’re glad to see that it doesn’t happen that way. The latest iteration of Google’s operating system for mobile phones is now finding its way to the LG V50 ThinQ 5G model, according to GSMArena.

Verizon models from the US are getting Android 12 first

The Android 12 update is already rolling out for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G model, and those owning Verizon models and living in the US are the lucky ones who are getting it first. Next up, other US variations of LG’s phone will be getting the Android 12 update as well.

LG V40 ThinQ 5G was launched back in April 2019, and it can sometimes become a two-edged sword due to its double screen. That’s because you can run an app on one display and face some bad news on the other screen. In other words, you can run two apps at a time on the two displays of the phone, one for each display.

It may be a bit difficult to wrap your head around the fact that you’re dealing with two displays while playing around with an LG V40 ThinQ 5G device, but surely light will be shed on the mystery as soon as you use such a device.

The phone also stands out for its 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 processor, and 6GB of RAM. The device is also waterproof and dustproof at IP68 level, so there’s no use feeling anxious when you want to use it during the rain.

LG fans seem eager to stick with their favorite company through thick and thin, and surely things will improve sooner or later.