A List of Xbox 360/PS3 Titles That We Hope Will Be Ported To The Nintendo Switch

This list may not include all of the Gen-Seven ports that might work very well on the Nintendo Switch, but it is a good place to start looking for them. This is, of course, a potential collection rather than a realistic goal; but, this does start the mind running at the prospects.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Another excellent classic that would fit in perfectly on the Switch, Human Revolution was supposed to be the first installment in a new trilogy set in the Deus Ex universe, but it was ended prematurely due to a dispute between the publisher and the developer over what the publisher deemed to be weak sales. The game would fit in perfectly on the Switch.

On both the Xbox systems and the personal computer, Human Revolution continues to look and perform well, and I have no reason to believe that the Nintendo Switch will be any different. And if this is successful enough, it wouldn’t be out of the question to possibly see a port for the gen-eight sequel, which is called Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. This isn’t completely out of the question.

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Fallout: New Vegas

When you consider that Bethesda was able to port Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch, it stands to reason that the company could also port these two great installments in the Fallout franchise.

The Skate series

There are already a few skateboarding-themed video games available for the Nintendo Switch. Two of these titles, Skate City and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, are particularly noteworthy. But since the Switch version of Skater XL has not been released (and it’s possible it never will be), the market for skateboarding video games that are more focused on simulation is suffering from a lack of content.

The moment is ripe for ports of the first three Skate games onto the Nintendo Switch, even though you will most likely want to play these titles with the Pro Controller rather than the Joy-Con nubs because excitement is building for the upcoming new installment in the Skate franchise that will be published by EA.