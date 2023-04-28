Android 14 Beta 1.1 Provides Fixes for Bugs on Pixel Phones

After a long wait from the fans, the Android 14 beta update has finally arrived, thanks to Google. The next version of Google’s OS for mobile devices is expected to bring plenty of powerful features, but you know how things go in technology: the beta version needs to be tested by devs and testers in order to see what exactly the public wants.

Many folks who have been giving the new Android 14 Beta 1.1 update a try using their Pixel smartphones have run into a lot of pesky bugs. Some of the errors encountered were unresponsive fingerprint scanners or direct crashes. Thanks to Google’s developers page, we now know that the Mountain View-based tech giant has provided a fix for those pesky situations.

Android 14 Beta 1.1 fixes bugs from Beta 1.0

The new Android 14 Beta 1.1 update that came out aims to fix numerous bugs that exist on Pixel phones running on the previous Beta 1.0 update. Also, there’s no use expecting anything revolutionary with Beta 1.1, as no new features are included. The new update is already up for grabs, which means that you should go ahead and search for it within your phone’s menu if you’re eligible for the upgrade.

Here are the patch notes, to be more precise:

Issue with system UI crashing while accessing Wallpaper & Style screen from Settings app or home screen via long-pressing has been resolved.

Fingerprint unlock functionality has been restored by fixing some issues.

Mobile network is now displayed in the status bar.

Detection and activation of SIM card or eSIM has been fixed for cases where it was previously not working.

Resolved an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.

Those using Google Pixel 4a smartphones and any newer models are the ones eligible for the new Android 14 Beta 1.1 update.