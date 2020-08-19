Angry Birds Friends 9.3.2 Update – Bug Fixes and Software Improvements

We think it’s safe to say that the Angry Birds Saga is one of the world’s most popular mobile game series. Just take for example Angry Birds Friends that has around 10 million monthly active users. Since millions of people are playing the mobile game on a daily basis, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the developers are constantly updating the gameplay to keep it fresh, exciting, and bug-free.

Angry Birds Friends 9.3.2 Update

The latest update for Angry Birds Friends sports the 9.3.2 version number and the developers have released via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, the only requirement to access the improvements that the update brings is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

On the other hand, the update is also available to manually download and install in the form of APK. However, it’s always safer to get the update via the official OTA channels because you are not required to first enable the “Unknown Sources” option first.

What’s New?

There is nothing worse than bugs that can cause the game to crash. This ruins everyone’s fun! Fortunately, the developers who are in charge of Angry Birds Friends know that too well and they are making sure the gameplay runs smoothly by introducing bug fixes on a regular basis. In fact, the latest 9.3.2 update for Angry Birds Friends introduces a bundle of bug fixes that fix various issues.

Moreover, the update comes with a handful of software tweaks that enhance the overall performances of Angry Birds Friends. Therefore, the mobile game is going to run faster and the software stability will be improved after installing the new 9.3.2 update. This is why we are advising all Angry Birds Friends fans to get the update as soon as possible.