Firefox Browser 79.0.5 Update – Enhanced User Experience and Software Stability

Today we have some amazing news to share with Firefox Browser fans! The developers of the mobile browser have released a brand-new update and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Firefox Browser fans who use Android-powered smartphones. Therefore, the only requirement to access the new update is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Firefox Browser 79.0.5 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it sports the 79.0.5 version number. The update is scheduled to pop up in the notification panels of all Firefox Browser fans who use Android-powered smartphones and have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Alternatively, the new update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, installing this type of update is a bit tricky since users are first required to enable the “Unknown Sources” option in their smartphone’s Settings panel.

What’s New?

Some Firefox Browser fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features, but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bundle of bug fixes. Thanks to this, the overall performances and software stability of Firefox Browser are being improved. The mobile browser is going to run much smoother and it will no longer crash.

Top Features

Since we are talking about the top level performances that Firefox Browser offers, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile browser has to offer:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy.

With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser. We designed Firefox with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

GET ADD-ONS FOR EVERYTHING

– Take control of your mobile browser by personalizing Firefox with add-ons like ad blockers, password and download managers and more. Want a more personalized browser? Add-ons can help you customize your browser to make your time online safer.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.

TAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN

– Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.