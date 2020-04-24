Angry Birds Match 3 – 3.9.1 Update Introduces a Smoother and Faster Gameplay Experience

Angry Birds was the world’s first viral mobile game and now, there are many versions of the game that focus on specific styles of gameplay. The most fun one is called Angry Birds Match 3 and what makes is stand out is the fact that it provides players with access to an impressive number of puzzles. Therefore, Angry Birds Match 3 is the perfect game for you if you enjoy solving challenging puzzles and earning amazing rewards.

The reason why we are talking about Angry Birds Match 3 today is because a brand-new update has just been made available for download. The update started rolling out earlier this morning and it sports the 3.9.1 version number. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Angry Birds Match 3 – 3.9.1 Update

If Angry Birds Match is your favorite game to play when you want to avoid getting bored, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi. The latest 3.9.1 update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that all Angry Birds Match 3 fans who use Android-powered smartphones will receive it today.

What’s New?

Some of you might be disappointed to find out that the latest update for Angry Birds Match 3 doesn’t come with any new and exciting puzzles but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bundle of bug fixes. Therefore, the mobile game is going to be more stable than ever.

To make things even better, the latest 3.9.1 update focuses on enhancing the overall gameplay experience of Angry Birds Match 3 and it does that by adding “under the hood” software tweaks. These tweaks are helping the game run smoother and faster.