Facebook Lite 196.0.0.6.121 Beta Update – Enhanced User Experience and Performances

Facebook is such an important app that it is considered as a “must-have” on all smartphones. This is why the developers who are in charge of the massive social media app have released a lightweight version of it. The special version is called Facebook Lite and what makes it stand out is the fact that it can run on older and budget smartphones that do not benefit from powerful hardware specs.

What’s great about Facebook Lite is that despite being a lightweight app, it still receives software updates on a regular basis. These updates are taking the overall performances of the app to the next level and if you enjoy using Facebook Lite, then you should be pleased to know that a brand-new one has been made available for download.

Facebook Lite 196.0.0.6.121 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Facebook Lite’s latest update is that it sports the 196.0.0.6.121 beta version number. Therefore, the update is currently rolling out to all Facebook Lite fans who are enrolled in the beta program.

The only requirement to join the beta program is to use an Android-powered smartphone and to be willing to provide the developers with feedback about the stability of the app. Although, there is an alternative way to access the update.

Facebook Lite fans can always choose to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, you should keep in mind that this type of updates are compatible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings panel.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the new update for Facebook Lite focuses on improving the overall user experience. The way that the update does that is by introducing bug fixes that are taking care of various glitches