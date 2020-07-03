Phoenix Browser 5.1.1.2430 Update – UI Changes, Powerful File Cleaner and More!

If you enjoy surfing the web from your smartphone, then you might want to consider installing Phoenix Browser. The reason why we are saying that is because Phoenix Browser provides smartphones users with access to tens of useful features that make it much easier to surf the web and download files. Nonetheless, Phoenix Browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Phoenix Browser 5.1.1.2430 Update

The latest update for Phoenix Browser is available to download directly via over the air channels and it sports the 5.1.1.2430 version number. Since this is an over the air release, then the only thing that Phoenix Browser fans are required to do in order to get it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to have at least 100MB of free internal storage space.

What’s New?

Even though most updates that Phoenix Browser receives focus on software performance and bug fixes, this is not the case for the latest one. The new update introduces a bunch of useful features and major tweaks to the user interface. Check out the full patch notes below.

New UI for incognito tabs.

Automatically restore tabs when back to the app.

Phone boost and more powerful file cleaner.

Trending search terms in the address bar.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the best features that Phoenix Browser has to offer.

★Fast Browsing and Downloads: Access websites, download multiple files (videos, audio, documents and more) with the speed of light. Download online videos easily from lots of websites. Videos on Facebook、Instagram and xxx websites and etc…

★Smart Video Downloader and Video Player: Automatically detects videos from any website for you to download in one click. Optimized video player for the best watching experience.

★WhatsApp Status Saver plugin: Save your friends whatsapp status easily and safely.

★Powerful File Manager: Access all your files on your mobile storage, preview images, videos, documents (Word,Excel, PDF), and clean junk files from your device.

★Ad Block: Block annoying adverts and popups, save time and increase loading speed.

★Data Saver: Stream movies, download files, browse more with less data on any website.

★Super Downloader

Phoenix Browser can automatically detect downloadable videos with the smart detection function while you browse the web, which allows you to download and save online videos from almost every website. You can also download through BitTorrent and Magnet.

With a download icon in the website, Phoenix Browser will inform the user whether there are online videos that the user can download or not. It’s very simple to download videos by using the smart download function. (!!!Download on YouTube is not available due to the policy of Google!!!)

★Powerful File Manager

Easily WhatsApp status saving and powerful file manager. Support more than 50 file formats, such as word, excel, ppt, pdf, etc.

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Speed Dial

Recommended popular websites for quick access. You can customize the list to your liking.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.