Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes – Check Out All the New Features and Improvements

Apex Legends stopped being the most popular Battle Royale in the world when Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone launched. However, this doesn’t mean that Respawn Entertainment is ready to give up, quite the opposite. Apex Legends is now getting a major update that introduces the much-anticipated Season 6. The update introduces lots of exciting features such as survey beacons around the map that can be accessed by all three recon characters (Pathfinder, Bloodhound, and Crypto).

Apex Legends Season 6 Patch Notes

Recon Class

All Recon legends (Bloodhound, Crypto, and Pathfinder) can now use Survey Beacons to get the next ring location. Crypto can use his drone to instantly get this information.

Pathfinder: Context: Giving all Recon legends access to survey beacons makes Pathfinder less unique, and obviously we don’t love that. For now, we’re giving our friendly robot a small buff to his ultimate cooldown when he uses a survey beacon, but in the future we will take another look at Pathfinder to see what else we could do to make him feel more unique. Passive: Each time Pathfinder scans a survey beacon, the total cooldown of Zipline Gun is reduced. Numbers: Zipline Gun cooldown reduced by 10s each time Pathfinder scans a beacon. Up to 6 rings per game means the total cooldown of Zipline Gun can go from 120s to 60s.

Bloodhound: Context: Bloodhound fulfills a very clear role in Apex Legends: they’re the information gatherer and tracker, but currently their performance leaves a lot to be desired. In this patch, we wanted to double down on their ultimate being their big moment of becoming a god-like tracker. Bloodhound already gives up some information to the enemy when they scan or use the ultimate (it makes a noticeable sound), so we think there is room for a lot more power during the ultimate. Beast of the Hunt: Now gains even more duration when Bloodhound scores a knockdown or kill with the ultimate about to run out. Eye of the Allfather: During Beast of the Hunt, Eye of the Allfather now comes out twice as fast and has a much shorter cooldown. Numbers: Beast of the Hunt duration extension 5s → [5s – 15s] based on remaining duration Eye of the Allfather CD during Beast of the Hunt: 25s → 6s Eye of the Allfather total use time during Beast of the Hunt: 1.8s → 0.9s

Crypto: Context: Crypto is a particularly interesting recon character: the amount of information he can gather for his team with the drone is very high, but the fact that he has to switch over to his drone leaves him vulnerable and often at a great distance from his team. Because he has no abilities without his drone, we figure there’s room for even more power when he’s in his drone. Surveillance drone: Crypto can now activate respawn and survey beacons from his drone. Doing so is instant instead of requiring a prolonged use. Made the surveillance drone slightly more consistent to hit but also doubled its hitpoints. Drone EMP: EMP will now slow teammates caught in the blast, even if they had no shields. This means that players who have used Revenant’s Death Totem will also be slowed. Numbers: Surveillance Drone 30HP → 60HP Surveillance Drone hitbox size: cube of edge length 16 → cube of edge length 24



Other Legends

Revenant: Context: We’re happy to see that dropping the range restriction on Death Totem brought a lot more Revenants into play, but we’ve been watching a particularly frustrating combo play out in professional level play involving a squad of Revenant, Wraith, and Crypto, where using the three ultimates together resulted in two back to back runs at the enemy team that they could do very little about. We’ve attacked part of that in the Crypto EMP change, but here’s the other part aimed at making this play less overwhelming. Death Totem: For 2s after being recalled by the Death Totem, players cannot use Wraith’s Dimensional Rift.

Octane: Stim: Can now use Stim while healing, but stim will not remove the slow you incur from healing.

Loba: Context: While Loba was initially very popular, she’s been struggling to keep up more recently, so we’re tossing her a little buff. If you’re curious why we’ve chosen to buff her ultimate rather than her tactical: we’re seeing that she has decent combat success but that teams with her on them don’t win as much as, say, teams with Lifeline or Wattson. This suggests to us that her out of combat utility (that is to say, how she funnels loot to her team) isn’t doing enough. Black Market: Lowered cooldown from 3min to 90s

Gibraltar: Defensive Bombardment: Increased cooldown from 3 minutes to 4.5 minutes

Bangalore: Rolling Thunder: Decreased cooldown from 4.5 minutes to 3 minutes

Wattson: Interception Pylon Trophy system will now shoot down Caustic barrels in flight if they would have landed inside the range of the trophy.



Loot

Added: Extended Energy Mags. Turbocharger Hop-up

Updated: Precision Choke – Removed Precision Choke from loot pool, but it will now be integrated into the Triple Take and Peacekeeper by default. Fire select toggles on/off the choke

In Supply Drop: R99 Damage increased from 11 to 12 Increased magazine size to 32 Ammo Reserve: 160

Out of Supply Drop- Into Ground Loot: Devotion Clip size reduced back to original values (36/40/44/48).

Fully Kitted Weapon Swaps Removed: DMR Hemlok Spitfire EVA-8 RE-45 Added: Devotion Mastiff Triple Take Flatline Volt

Updated Weapon Sniper ammo Increased pick up from 8 to 12 Increased Stack Size from 16 to 24 Energy Ammo Reduce amount picked up from 30 to 20.



Weapon Updates

Hemlok: Reduced vertical recoil in burst mod Slightly reducing recoil in pattern on 2nd and 3rd shot so first burst kicks less Burst mode time between bursts .32 -> .28

Charge Rifle Will now use 2 ammo per shot. Increased mag size from 4 to 8

Triple Take Buff: Increase fire rate 1.25 -> 1.4 Increased Mag size from (5/6/7/8) to (6/7/8/9) Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Toggle select-fire to enable/disable the Choke PK Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Toggle select-fire to enable/disable the Choke

Spitfire Improve recoil controllability

Havoc Updated Havoc with a new recoil pattern Designer Note: The Havoc’s existing recoil pattern had constant horizontal movement. This means it would either be too difficult to control if there was too much recoil, or far too easy to control if there was too little recoil. Updating to a new pattern which is more consistent in style with existing recoil patterns.

Mozambique Increased clip size from 3 to 4.

P2020 Increased Damage from 13 to 15 Decreased Hammerpoint damage multiplier from 2.7 to 2.35. This will leave Hammerpoint P2020 damage unchanged in most scenarios.. Increased mag size from (10/13/15/18) to (12/14/16/18)

Sentinel Only requires one shield cell to charge if the player has the gold armor.

Prowler Slightly Reduce vertical recoil in burst mode Increase horizontal recoil in Auto Mode



Quality of Life

Supply Drop Weapons are now Heirloom Tier (red) to avoid confusion with fully kitted guns which will remain gold.

World’s Edge received performance improvements, especially around The Tree, The Dome and Skyhook, looking towards the center of the map.

Alterations were made to The Ring to prevent late zones from centering on unplayable terrain and reduce the predictability of the zone’s pull.

Bug Fixes