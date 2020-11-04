Lego Tower 1.20.1 Update – New vehicles, Daily Character Missions and More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Lego Tower is one of the most fun games available for smartphones and there is no doubt about that. If you enjoy playing with Legos, then you are going to love the features that Lego Tower offers. The mobile game allows players to build, operate, and manage their own tower! You can construct apartments just the way you want and to make things even better, you can also have friends who play the game come and visit your buildings.

Lego Tower 1.20.1 Update

The reason why Lego Tower is making headlines on our website today is because the mobile game has just received a new update. The sports the 1.20.1 version number and it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. As a result, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to an internet connection.

We also want to mention that eager Lego Tower fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download and install it. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and sideloading it.

What’s New?

The gameplay experience that Lego Tower offers is really fun and to make things even better, the developers of the mobile game are constantly releasing software updates that introduce new features and fresh content. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes for the update below:

New vehicle functionality (Parking)

New daily Character missions

New Infinite Tower Club option

Tutorial improvements

The new features are not the only things that the new update introduces to Lego Tower and instead, the update also comes with a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks. Therefore, we are advising everyone to get the update as soon as possible.