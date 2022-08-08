Apple Has Ambitious Projects in the Works

Sure, smartphones are cool, but smart displays might soon become the new real deal in town. Engadget tells the world about four new smart home devices that Apple is supposedly working on, according to a newsletter from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman believes that one of the upcoming devices is an accessory for the kitchen. It supposedly combines a speaker with an iPad.

Mark Gurman also reveals in the newsletter the interesting future that already seems to take shape in the case of Apple:

“This year, and perhaps in future years, Apple plans to shake up that approach. The iPhone update, iOS 16, and new Apple Watch software, watchOS 9, will launch concurrently in September. Then, about a month later, iPadOS 16 will launch alongside macOS Ventura.”

iOS 16, which comes out next month as well, will be available in 40 languages. It will be the 16th major release of Apple’s iOS software, and it was announced two months ago during the Worldwide Developers Conference of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The lock screen will play an important role in iOS 16, and here’s what Apple has to say:

“Make iPhone your own with all-new ways to personalize your Lock Screen. Showcase favorite photos, customize font styles, and display a set of widgets to get information at a glance.”

Apple also promises us that iOS 16 will enhance iPhones with new personalization features, much more intelligence, as well as more ways for communication and sharing in a seamless way.

According to previous news, Apple will also release the iPhone 14 flagship lineup next month. It’s likely that the Pro Max version will be the best. It will be equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a lot of storage space: 1TB.