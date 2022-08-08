FIFA 23: Behold the Official Pro Clubs Deep Dive Trailer

FIFA 23 is once again under the spotlight, as the developers are presenting what’s new for the pro clubs of the upcoming game. Recently, the internet was flooded with information about the next FIFA game: system requirements, the reveal trailer, the implementation of the World Cup mode, and a lot more.

Now it’s time for us to learn a bit about what awaits us for pro clubs in FIFA 23. The development team is glad to reveal a lot of critical aspects within a trailer – customization, drop-ins, seasonal progression, perks, and skill games. There are a lot of new elements in FIFA 23, so make sure to find them all out via the new trailer:

The drop-ins have received some interesting improvements as well. There will be more elements, such as new kits and new stadiums, and players will be able to rotate through that visual experience. The game will include 8 pro club drop-ins specific kits.

Those willing to play FIFA 23 on the PC won’t necessarily need a superpowerful rig. But assuming you want more than just running the game at minimum settings for graphics, feel free to check out the recommended specs:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage space: 100 GB

This configuration might frighten some people, but let’s admit: 12GB of RAM on a PC doesn’t sound a lot in 2022. There are smartphones out there capable of the same hardware power when it comes to RAM memory.

What surprises us is the amount of storage space that FIFA 23 requires, as we were expecting more.

Excluding the PC version, you’ll also have the possibility to play FIFA 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as Google Stadia.