Apple Leak Shows the iPhone 14 Shifting Colors When the User Holds it At Certain Angles

With every day, hour, minute, and second that passes, we’re approaching the grand event of the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup. It’s Apple’s flagship phone for 2022, meaning that we can surely expect the best out of the gadget.

Thanks to the iClarified YouTube channel, one that has over 34 thousand subscribers, we now find out about a purple version of the upcoming device, and it will change its color depending on the angle that’s being held by the user.

If the information is true, and there seems to be no reason to be skeptical, iPhone 14 will indeed bring something totally unexpected. We haven’t seen any publication speaking about such a move from Apple, and we’re glad to see that the company still finds little ways to bring a smile to people’s faces.

Launch date: September 7

If nothing completely unexpected occurs, Apple will launch all four new iPhone 14 models in a bit more than a week. Therefore, the event will mark the launch of the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We all know that the smartwatch market is also becoming more and more prevalent recently, and Apple also hasn’t forgotten about it at all. The company will fully prove it on September 7, when it should also release the Apple Watch Series 8.

The latest A16 Bionic chipset will also be present on the iPhone 14 lineup, and it’s expected to grant much higher processing speeds than any mid-range phone. The standard version of the new iPhone is also expected to bring 4GB of RAM, a camera of 12MP + 12MP, and more.

We’re all expecting big improvements for the cameras compared to the specs of the previous iPhone 13. Apple usually does this with each one of its latest models, so there’s plenty of hope that our wish will be granted.