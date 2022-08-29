Google Photos 6.4.0.469061440 APK Becomes Available

Google Photos is now available along with a new update known as 6.4.0.469061440. It comes in the form of an APK – in fact, you can grab it in either the form of an APK or a bundle APK.

The new update is most probably only bringing some minor improvements and fixes. A previous update that we wrote about back in July brought a new management tool to make it easier for the user to get rid of the images he no longer needs.

Google Photos is a built-in app that grants the user a lot of help in arranging his photos. We’ve probably all been in that scenario when we feel like our phone’s memory has too many unnecessary photos that we don’t know how to manage.

If you want to learn more about Google Photos, feel free to check out what a description from APKMirror has to say:

“THE OFFICIAL GOOGLE PHOTOS APP IS MADE FOR THE WAY YOU TAKE PHOTOS TODAY AND INCLUDES ESSENTIAL FEATURES LIKE SHARED ALBUMS, AUTOMATIC CREATIONS AND AN ADVANCED EDITING SUITE. ADDITIONALLY EVERY GOOGLE ACCOUNT COMES WITH 15 GB OF STORAGE AND YOU CAN CHOOSE TO AUTOMATICALLY BACK UP ALL YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS IN HIGH QUALITY OR ORIGINAL QUALITY. YOU CAN THEN ACCESS THEM FROM ANY CONNECTED DEVICE AND ON PHOTOS.GOOGLE.COM.”

All download options exposed for the new Google Photos 6.4.0.469061440 update require at least Android 6 installed on the user’s device.