Nikon Rolls Out New Firmware Update for Z6 and Z7 with CFExpress and ProRes RAW Support

If you are a fan of the products and software that Nikon releases, then we have some great news to share with you. Nikon has officially started rolling out the much-anticipated Firmware Version 2.20 for Nikon Z6 and Z7. For those who are unfamiliar with Nikon Z6 and Z7, they should know that these are full-frame mirrorless cameras. To make things even better, Nikon is adding CFExpress support to the two cameras. This is big news because it means that Nikon is preparing the two cameras for upgrades such as ProRes Raw.

What is CFExpress?

As previously mentioned, the latest update from Nikon is introducing support for CFExpress. Therefore, Nikon Z6 and Z7 will now support Type B memory cards. On the downside of things, the only manufacturer that produces this type of card is Sony. However, Nikon announced that more and more manufacturers are starting to work with CFEExpress technology.

The biggest advantage of using CFExpress technology is that the Nikon Z6 and Z7 will be able to use XQD and CFExpress cards interchangeably. Also, worth mentioning is that Nikon has confirmed that the next cameras to be made compatible with CFExpress are Nikon D5, D850, and D500. Unfortunately, Nikon didn’t reveal when we should expect this to happen.

ProRes RAW Support

The second major change that Nikon’s latest update is making is introducing support for ProRes RAW. The upgrade is making it possible for Nikon Z6 and Z7 users to output 12-bit ProRes RAW footage in 4K or Full HD.

The great thing about this is that the output comes directly from the image sensor and it is sent to a compatible Atmos external recorder/monitor. Therefore, your footage will not receive any additional crops that can ruin your shots.