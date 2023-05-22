Apple Watches Go Through Green Display Tint Issue After the WatchOS 9.5 update

Having an Apple Watch on your wrist is the new trend in town if you want to impress the ladies, but even so, these devices can surely become annoying sometimes. You know what they say that there’s no such thing as perfection in life, and that simple principle applies even to the tech behemoth from Cupertino known as Apple.

Apple Watches regularly receive their updates, just as pretty much any other device out there. However, some of those updates can spoil the fun, and it happened likewise with the new WatchOS 9.5 update for Apple Watches.

Watch SE, Watch Series 8, and Watch Ultra face a pesky error

According to MacRumors and Reddit, and as Notebookcheck has discovered, along with the improvements of the new OS update, some models like Watch SE, Watch Series 8, and Watch Ultra encountered an unexpected glitch—a green display tint.

While the issue appears to be more prevalent in Watch SE and Watch Ultra, reports indicate sporadic instances on other models as well. The green tint is noticeable in specific areas of the watchOS, such as the Notification Center and Quick Settings. The good news is that the error can be solved with a restart in most cases. Although Apple has yet to address the matter, it is likely that a forthcoming watchOS 9.5.1 update will provide a solution.

The most successful Apple Watches can be determined based on various factors such as sales figures, popularity, as well as customer satisfaction. It’s worth keeping in mind that Apple does not disclose specific sales numbers for individual models.

Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most well-received smartwatches built by the Cupertino-based giant. The device was released in 2020, the Series 6 introduced significant improvements like blood oxygen monitoring, an always-on display, and advanced health tracking features. Its comprehensive range of capabilities and advanced performance made it a popular choice among users.

Apple recently rolled out the watchOS 9.5 update that brought bug fixes and a fresh watch face to plenty of Apple Watch users.