iPhone 16 Pro Duo Might Have Larger Displays Than Expected

Say what you want about smartphones in general: that they’re fragile, that their batteries don’t last enough, and so on. There are still plenty of people out there who claim that the old non-smart mobile phones were better, and who are we to judge?

One thing’s for sure: smartphone displays are becoming larger and larger. In fact, it’s reasonable to assume that foldable devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will become the trend in a few short years. Apple has not released a foldable smartphone just yet, but that will surely change soon.

While the iPhone 14 has been a success, the next flagship in line is the iPhone 15. But let’s try to look a bit further away into the future, all the way to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max!

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have larger displays than expected

A leakster known as Unknownz21 shared his prediction via Twitter regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones that Apple will release in the near future. If the information is correct, the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro will be 6.3 inches, while the screen of the Pro Max variant will reach 6.9 inches.

Apple is working on two Pro models

for the iPhone 16 series, with increased display panel sizes (the actual display area is a bit smaller): D93 – 6.3” D94 – 6.9” Both models are set to feature the new periscope lens, unlike the 15 lineup where it’s restricted to the Pro Max. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 16, 2023

While there’s not much information to uncover at this point regarding the two future iPhones, it needs to be said that both devices will probably have the same periscope camera.

As for the iPhone 14 lineup, it still sells pretty well, and for good reasons. The 2023 flagship devices run on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chipset, meaning the most powerful mobile processor that currently exists on the market today. Those smartphones also stand out for being significantly more durable than their predecessors. Last but not least, we have to mention that the cameras are out of this world.

Therefore, it’s only logical to expect that Apple will bring even more powerful iPhones in the near future.