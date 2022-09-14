Aptoide 9.20.6.0 APK is Available

If you’re not satisfied with what the Google Play Store has to offer, you can always give Aptoide a try. The latter is the name of an online marketplace for mobile apps, and, ironically enough, you can also access it from an Android phone.

The 9.20.6.0 version of Aptoide is available now for those willing to grab the latest update, although there’s no change log informing us about what’s new.

You can get the new Aptoide update in APK form, and it’s available for devices running on Android 4.1 and above. The download size is only 17.78MB, and there you have another reason to believe that there’s nothing fancy hiding there. The update most probably only brings some bug fixes and minor improvements, but we’re free to install it and check it out in order to be sure.

There’s no use in worrying that you won’t get to fully comprehend what the update has in store for you if you already have the Aptoide app installed. The update is available in 75 languages.

Among the top downloaded apps via Aptoide, we can see resounding titles such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Xender, SHAREit, Netflix, and more.

For the “Best of the best” category, there are listed games such as Garena Free Fire MAX, PUBG Mobile Lite, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Z Day, Hearts of Heroes, and so on.

You can download Aptoide for free!