Google Pixel 7 Will Lack a 512GB Version in Some Countries

Google is currently working on its Pixel 7 flagship phone series. After we spoke in a previous article about the unboxing video that was released more than a week ago, now we have some fresh and important info about the storage options of the upcoming phone.

Notebookcheck.net reveals that according to reports, the upcoming Pixel 7 phone won’t come in 512GB versions for customers living in European countries. Instead, they will receive only 128GB and 256GB versions.

Pixel 7 Pro might still get a 512GB version

If you’re still willing to get a 512GB version of the new Pixel 7, you may be in luck if you live in the US. There’s a chance that Americans will have the opportunity to buy a 512GB version of the Pro variant of the upcoming Pixel 7 phone from Google.

There’s not much to wait until we get rid of all doubts, however. Google will unveil its upcoming Pixel 7, as well as the Pixel Watch, in less than a month: on October 6.

In a world where smartphones need as much processing speed as possible, Google aims to bring something quite different for the Pixel 7. The tech giant will implement the next-gen Tensor processor.

We can also realistically expect the Google Pixel 7 to also come equipped with Android 13 out of the box. The latest version of Google’s operating system for mobile phones came out almost a month ago.

The previous Pixel 6 Pro had a 5003mAh battery, which means that we can expect the upcoming Pixel 7 to have a powerful battery as well.

Surely having 128GB or 256GB of storage space on a flagship might be a bit too little in 2022. Judging by the info we have at this point, it also won’t be possible to add a memory card for the Pixel 7 models.