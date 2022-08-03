Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Watch the Official Launch Trailer for The Forgotten Saga

Ubisoft is not done with what it has to offer through the Assasin’s Creed Valhalla action RPG. There’s now a free game mode available that’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s rogue-lite-inspired, and it’s known as The Forgotten Saga.

We’re glad to already see a trailer available showing us what to expect from The Forgotten Saga.

We’ll see a return to Niflheim in the saga, as well as the daughter of Loki getting ready for new challenges.

Fight. Fail. Learn.

“Fight. Fail. Learn.” seems to be the motto of the new saga, as it will likely make the player face much more difficult threats than before. You know what they say that you live and you learn, and this principle seems to be applied pretty well in the game.

We see a battle against a dragon-type creature under the spotlight in the trailer and many more brutal confrontations.

Feel free to watch the official launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Forgotten Saga:

You can get plenty of chances to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is available on both consoles and PC. You can run it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can also play the game through the Google Stadia cloud gaming service.

PC gamers can also play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, although things become a little complicated in this area. They’ll need a graphics card that’s capable of 4GB of VRAM, and certainly, the majority of PCs don’t meet that requirement. They’ll also need a CPU such as AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz or Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz. 8GB of RAM is also needed, while the amount of free storage space required is also pretty surprising: 130GB.

As expected, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t work on PCs running on older OSs than Windows 10.