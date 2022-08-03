Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 138.11 – Stable APK is Out for Download With Fixes and Improvements

Gamers, as well as many other categories of netizens, now have a new reason to be happy! Discord, the favorite platform of many people, is once again receiving improvements and fixes!

Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 138.11 – Stable APK is available now via APKMirror, and you’ll only need a device running on at least Android 5 in order to download it!

What’s new

Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 138.11 – Stable APK brings a series of bug fixes and improvements. The change log doesn’t go into details, so it’s up to us users to uncover the truth in its wholeness by downloading and installing the update!

There’s a single download variant for the 138.11 – Stable update, and it comes in the form of an APK bundle of four splits. The download size is pretty bulky (over 115MB), which can only mean that it’s sure worth giving the update a try!

Here’s a presentation of the Discord app yielded by the Google Play Store:

“DISCORD IS WHERE YOU CAN MAKE A HOME FOR YOUR COMMUNITIES AND FRIENDS. WHERE YOU CAN STAY CLOSE AND HAVE FUN OVER TEXT, VOICE, AND VIDEO CHAT. WHETHER YOU’RE PART OF A SCHOOL CLUB, A GAMING GROUP, A WORLDWIDE ART COMMUNITY, OR JUST A HANDFUL OF FRIENDS WHO WANT TO SPEND TIME TOGETHER, DISCORD MAKES IT EASY TO TALK EVERY DAY, AND HANG OUT MORE OFTEN.”

In the Discord app, users are free to discuss and share not only relevant content that has to do with gaming. However, many of those passionate about video games gather on the platform to share their impressions with each other.

Except for the Android version, you can also run the Discord app through platforms such as iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, as well as directly in the web browser.