Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt: All You Need To Know About Season 2

According to a report from @VamptVo from Studio Trigger’s panel at Anime Expo 2022 on July 2, the company said that there will be a second season of Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt. Technically, a new project was revealed back in 2016, but there has been no further development since that time. The unveiling was accompanied by a teaser, which will likely be made available online in the near future.

Panty and Stocking Season 2 from Trigger. Showed a teaser trailer right at the end featuring new animation. Panty reforms from her cubed form and she and Stocking hold up two middle fingers. Season 2 baby, let's go! — Evan Minto / [email protected] (@VamptVo) July 3, 2022

Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt is an anime series that was initially shown from October 1, 2010, to December 24, 2010, and was created by Gainax and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. Two fallen angels who become demon hunters are the protagonists of this comedic television series. They are the flirtatious Panty and the carefree Stocking, and they are both carrying out the directives given to them by the African priest Garterbelt.

Stockings and Pantyhose In 2011, the director of Garterbelt, Hiroyuki Imaishi, along with numerous other members of Gainax, parted ways with the company to start Studio Trigger. This featured Masahiko Otsuka, the scriptwriter for Panty & Stocking, as well as Kazuya Masumoto, the producer of the show. Gainax hasn’t produced much since then despite the fact that it still owns the rights to the series despite having lost the majority of its talented staff.

The situation began to improve in 2020 when Studio Trigger acquired the rights to produce Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt and Gurren Lagann, and the company has now formally confirmed that it will produce additional PSG. For those individuals who have been interested in the medium of animation ever since the latter part of the 2000s, this announcement is nothing short of a dream come true.

Panty & Stocking is an over-the-top anime that delves far deeper into quirkiness. Those who were not present during the events of Panty & Stocking may have a difficult time understanding what made them so unforgettable. The show utilized a wide variety of gimmicks and, on occasion, an entirely new method of animation. One of the series’ other strengths was its original soundtrack, which featured music by a number of different composers. In light of the aforementioned, it should go without saying that Panty & Stocking is absolutely deserving of your time.