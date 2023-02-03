ASUS Vivobook Go 14 and Vivobook Go 15 OLED Become Official

ASUS is up to its old tricks again! This time they’re bringing a bunch of laptops that are sure to raise some eyebrows and tickle your tech fancy. With its latest offerings, ASUS is determined to solidify its status as the king of the laptop mountain. So sit back, relax, and get ready to be wowed by what the brand has in store for you this time!

ASUS has now upgraded its Vivobook series with some powerful processors. To be more precise, the Vivobook Go 14 and Go 15 OLED are the models targeted by the upgrades.

Welcome, AMD Ryzen 7000 Mendocino APUs!

The two laptops of ASUS in question were upgraded to AMD Ryzen 7000 Mendocino APUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Mendocino” APUs are a series of integrated processors that combine both a central processing unit (CPU) and a graphics processing unit (GPU) into a single chip. APUs, or Accelerated Processing Units, are designed to provide high performance for both CPU and GPU tasks, making them ideal for gaming, multimedia, and other demanding applications.

The Ryzen 7000 Mendocino APUs are based on the Zen 3 architecture and are built using the advanced 7nm process technology. They offer improved performance, power efficiency, and support for advanced technologies, such as AMD’s Smart Access Memory and Resizable BAR. These APUs are targeted towards entry-level and mainstream market segments and aim to deliver a balance of processing power and graphics performance in a single, compact package.

Here’s an official quote from ASUS:

“It’s light. It’s compact. It’s the ASUS Vivobook Go 14, and it’s designed to make you productive and keep you entertained wherever you go! With its 180° lay-flat hinge, physical webcam shield and loads of thoughtful design features, Vivobook Go 14 is the laptop that sets you free!”

What do you think? Are you excited by the improved laptops from ASUS?