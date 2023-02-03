The User Interface For Pixel’s Wallpaper And Theme App Is Being Updated

The Pixel devices have just received the third beta version of Android 13 QPR2 from Google, which was recently released. Code sleuths have managed to discover a few of future changes that are not stated in the official changelog. This is despite the fact that the update merely seems to provide a collection of bug fixes on the surface. Earlier on today, we were given our first glimpse at the impending lockscreen shortcuts feature that will be included in Android 13. In this article, we’ll have a look at the updated user interface that’s currently being developed for the Wallpaper and Style app that’s available on Pixel smartphones.

Here's a look at the "revamped" Wallpaper & style UI. It doesn't look finished, but I think the idea is to make room for all the upcoming lock screen customization options (custom clock, lock screen shortcuts). Credits: @Za_Raczke pic.twitter.com/HGRtx3WIOE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 1, 2023

When you put up a new homescreen or lockscreen wallpaper on a Pixel phone, the Wallpaper & style app displays a sample of the wallpaper that has been cropped. To see the wallpaper in its entirety before downloading it, you will need to touch on the symbol that resembles two arrows at the very bottom of the screen. Google is currently testing a revised user interface for Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 that gets away of the double arrow button and displays a preview of the wallpaper in full screen mode by default.

The new fullscreen preview now has three buttons: one in the top-right corner, which sets the wallpaper for both the homescreen and the lockscreen; two buttons at the bottom, which set the wallpaper for either the homescreen or the lockscreen. In addition to the user interface sample, Google is also making changes to the wallpaper and style homescreen in order to provide separate settings for the customization of the homescreen and the lockscreen.

In the current edition, all of the available customization choices are shown on a single screen; however, the redesigned user interface includes two buttons at the very top to divide the customization options into homescreen and lockscreen categories. On the homescreen tab, you’ll find a switch for dark mode, as well as choices for color style and themed icon switching. On the other hand, it is probable that the planned shortcuts as well as the choices for customizing the clock will be stored in the lockscreen tab.